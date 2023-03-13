 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks End Their Slump in L.A. and the Nets Stay Hot on the Road

Plus, Rodgers watch continues, and Coach O’Toole previews Pitt’s First Four matchup

By John Jastremski
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


(1:38) — JETS: Aaron Rodgers claims that a decision will be made soon, but the Jets continue to wait to see if they will acquire the former MVP.
(3:39) — KNICKS: The Knicks end their three-game losing streak with a win over the Lakers behind a big night from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
(5:36) — NETS: The Nets have won five of their last six games, including a win over the Nuggets on Sunday, and are an inch closer to the Knicks for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.
(7:20) — SELECTION SUNDAY: JJ recaps the release of the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament bracket and makes some early picks.
(19:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Nets, Knicks, and Rutgers.
(29:31) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pittsburgh MBB associate head coach Tim O’Toole returns to talk about his Pittsburgh Panthers earning a berth at the big dance, what it takes to fight in the ACC, and Jim Boeheim’s retirement.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Tim O’Toole
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The Oscars Went Back to Being Predictable

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony had one clear job: return the awards show to normal. With the help of clear winner ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ that wasn’t difficult.

By Alison Herman

Celebrating Ryan Poles and Determining the Bulls’ Mission Statement

Jason reacts to the Bears trading the no. 1 pick and details what fans can expect from D.J. Moore

By Jason Goff

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 Oscars

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominated the Academy Awards, people got emotional, there was sponsored content, and James Cameron didn’t show up

By Miles Surrey

Sacramento’s Sleeper Potential, More MVP Arguments, and a Bizarre All-NBA Situation With Ryen Russillo

Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to talk All-NBA team debates, Joel Embiid possibly winning MVP over Jokic, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

The OSP Selection Sunday Special With J. Kyle Mann and ESPN’s Kevin Connors

Tate and J. Kyle Mann talk the South and Midwest regionals, East and West regionals, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Finale Recap

Charles and Van recap the latest episode, then debate where ‘The Last of Us’ ranks among HBO’s current slate of prestige dramas

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan