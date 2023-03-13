Knicks End Their Slump in L.A. and the Nets Stay Hot on the Road



(1:38) — JETS: Aaron Rodgers claims that a decision will be made soon, but the Jets continue to wait to see if they will acquire the former MVP.

(3:39) — KNICKS: The Knicks end their three-game losing streak with a win over the Lakers behind a big night from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

(5:36) — NETS: The Nets have won five of their last six games, including a win over the Nuggets on Sunday, and are an inch closer to the Knicks for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

(7:20) — SELECTION SUNDAY: JJ recaps the release of the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament bracket and makes some early picks.

(19:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Nets, Knicks, and Rutgers.

(29:31) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pittsburgh MBB associate head coach Tim O’Toole returns to talk about his Pittsburgh Panthers earning a berth at the big dance, what it takes to fight in the ACC, and Jim Boeheim’s retirement.

