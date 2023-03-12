 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The OSP Selection Sunday Special With J. Kyle Mann and ESPN’s Kevin Connors

Tate and J. Kyle Mann talk the South and Midwest regionals, East and West regionals, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to react to NCAA Selection Sunday, where they run through the regions, biggest characters, best players to watch, and more! They run through the South and Midwest regionals (1:54), before Tate talks with ESPN’s Kevin Connors about his Mid-Major Top 10 and Cinderella story candidates (39:25). Then J. Kyle Mann and Tate finish with East and West regionals, their Final Four predictions, and more (56:55).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Kevin Connors
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

