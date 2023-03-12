The OSP Selection Sunday Special With J. Kyle Mann and ESPN’s Kevin Connors

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to react to NCAA Selection Sunday, where they run through the regions, biggest characters, best players to watch, and more! They run through the South and Midwest regionals (1:54), before Tate talks with ESPN’s Kevin Connors about his Mid-Major Top 10 and Cinderella story candidates (39:25). Then J. Kyle Mann and Tate finish with East and West regionals, their Final Four predictions, and more (56:55).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Kevin Connors
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher