Pats Offseason Preview With Doug Kyed. Plus, Busy Weekend for the B’s and C’s.



Brian starts off by recapping the Celtics’ win over the Hawks Saturday night, Tatum’s impressive shooting and playmaking, and a new effective rotation the team is using when Tatum is off the court. Plus, Brian discusses Chris Sale’s latest spring training outing, and the news that he won’t be the Opening Day starter (0:15). Then, he chats with A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed about the Patriots’ offseason, how the team might replace Devin McCourty, and how they can address their offensive needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle (33:00). Finally, Brian breaks down the Bruins’ two games against the Red Wings this weekend, which they split, before announcing the winner of his “I wish I could have bet on that” Boston sports bracket (1:10:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Doug Kyed

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

