 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pats Offseason Preview With Doug Kyed. Plus, Busy Weekend for the B’s and C’s.

Plus, Brian announces the winner of his “I wish I could have bet on that” Boston sports bracket

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Brian starts off by recapping the Celtics’ win over the Hawks Saturday night, Tatum’s impressive shooting and playmaking, and a new effective rotation the team is using when Tatum is off the court. Plus, Brian discusses Chris Sale’s latest spring training outing, and the news that he won’t be the Opening Day starter (0:15). Then, he chats with A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed about the Patriots’ offseason, how the team might replace Devin McCourty, and how they can address their offensive needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle (33:00). Finally, Brian breaks down the Bruins’ two games against the Red Wings this weekend, which they split, before announcing the winner of his “I wish I could have bet on that” Boston sports bracket (1:10:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Doug Kyed
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Championship Sunday Preview

JJ recaps his Saturday card betting card and handicaps Sunday’s conference championships matchups like Alabama-Texas A&M, Houston-Memphis, and Penn State-Purdue

By John Jastremski

Instant Reactions to Bucks-Warriors

Justin and Kyle share their instant reactions to Saturday’s overtime thriller between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors

By Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Episodes 1-6 Recap

Bill and Juliet debate the execution and viability of the documentary-style presentation of the Amazon Prime series and give their ultimate takes on the season so far

By Bill Simmons and Juliet Litman

Saturday NCAA Conference Tournament Betting Preview

JJ shares his leans and best bets

By John Jastremski

What the Panthers’ Trade to No. 1 Means for the Rest of the NFL Draft

We now know which team will make the first selection in April. But that’s about all we know.

By Ben Solak

The Bears Make Their Move, Trading First Overall Pick to the Panthers

Plus, Jason is joined by Anthony Herron to discuss the recent Bears moves, what their future moves might be, and more

By Jason Goff