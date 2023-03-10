 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The “Let Girls Play” Campaign, Diacre Dismissed by France, and a European Roundup

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat a bit about the “Let Girls Play” campaign

By Ian Wright
Germany v France - Women’s International Friendly Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat a bit about the “Let Girls Play” campaign, which will see equal access to football and school sport for girls (05:18). They then discuss Corinne Diacre being dismissed as the France head coach ahead of this summer’s World Cup (17:01), plus some Europa League and a bit on Chelsea’s win over Dortmund (27:58).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn, and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

