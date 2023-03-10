 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Warriors Road Struggles, Injuries Around the League, and “Prove It” Time for Jokic

The guys also debate how the Suns will fare after the Kevin Durant injury

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss last night’s Grizzlies rout over the Warriors, whose season-long struggles on the road continue (04:35). If the Warriors don’t fix their road woes, they are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether. The guys also debate how the Suns will fare after the Kevin Durant injury (15:44). Plus, the hope for a Zion Williamson return this season is in doubt once again as the Pelicans announced he will be out for at least another two weeks (33:13). Despite being without LeBron James, the Lakers are rising up the standings as Anthony Davis and the rest of the solid core continues to step up in their playoff push (39:10). Also, the guys discuss why this season is a “prove it” year for Nikola Jokic, Fred VanVleet calling out the refs, Dillon Brooks, and Lonzo Ball’s latest setback with his knee (52:28).

The Mismatch is coming to Memphis for a live show at the New Daisy Theatre on March 21! Get your tickets here!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

LaVine on a Tear, More Surgeries for Lonzo, and NFL Draft Talk With Danny Kelly

Plus, Jason explains why the Bears need to hit on all their draft picks

By Jason Goff

Rodon to IL, Boeheim Retires, Knicks Fall in Sacramento, Rodgers Watch Continues, and Zach Braziller on Pitino to St. John’s Talk

Plus, JJ once again tests his trivia skills

By John Jastremski

“Isn’t This the Thing in ‘The Last of Us’?”

For mushroom superfood sellers, educators, and influencers, watching Cordyceps become an existential villain on the most popular show on TV has been a bit jarring. But it has also been an opportunity.

By Alyssa Bereznak

America’s Big New Economic Idea—and All the Ways It Could Go Wrong

President Biden is leaning toward using the government to support key industries in what’s sometimes referred to as "industrial policy." However, a strong case could be made against it. WSJ chief economics commentator Grep Ip weighs in to help separate myth from reality.

By Derek Thompson

Brian Tyree Henry Makes It Look Easy

The ‘Causeway’ actor may not be the favorite heading into Sunday’s Oscars, but that doesn’t change the truth: that in 2022, no one was better on the big or small screen

By Adam Nayman

In ‘Scream VI,’ the Real Villain Is Franchise Fever

The latest installment in the long-running slasher series delivers the usual bloody thrills, but it also sends up the era of all-powerful franchise IP

By Miles Surrey