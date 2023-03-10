Warriors Road Struggles, Injuries Around the League, and “Prove It” Time for Jokic



Verno and KOC discuss last night’s Grizzlies rout over the Warriors, whose season-long struggles on the road continue (04:35). If the Warriors don’t fix their road woes, they are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether. The guys also debate how the Suns will fare after the Kevin Durant injury (15:44). Plus, the hope for a Zion Williamson return this season is in doubt once again as the Pelicans announced he will be out for at least another two weeks (33:13). Despite being without LeBron James, the Lakers are rising up the standings as Anthony Davis and the rest of the solid core continues to step up in their playoff push (39:10). Also, the guys discuss why this season is a “prove it” year for Nikola Jokic, Fred VanVleet calling out the refs, Dillon Brooks, and Lonzo Ball’s latest setback with his knee (52:28).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

