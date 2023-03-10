Rodon to IL, Boeheim Retires, Knicks Fall in Sacramento, Rodgers Watch Continues, and Zach Braziller on Pitino to St. John’s Talk



(1:12) — YANKEES: The Yankees are heading into 2023 decimated by early injury to Carlos Rodon, Harrison Bader, and Lou Trivino.

(5:52) — ST. JOHN’S: After falling to Marquette, will St. John’s shake up the program and go after Rick Pitino?

(8:20) — JIM BOEHEIM: JJ recaps the Syracuse coach’s legendary career and how his retirement played out.

(12:44) — KNICKS: The Knicks start their West Coast swing with a loss to the tough Sacramento Kings. Jalen Brunson’s toe injury takes him out of the game in the second half.

(16:35) — CALLS: Callers talk Boeheim and Giants.

(26:20) — JETS: The Jets brass has met with Rodgers and seem to have him, but everything hinges on the mind of Aaron Rodgers.

(29:38) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the possibility that Rick Pitino will become the next coach at St. John’s, Jalen Brunson’s injury, and Fordham’s chances in the A10 final.

(48:38) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: @john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify