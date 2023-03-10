 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rodon to IL, Boeheim Retires, Knicks Fall in Sacramento, Rodgers Watch Continues, and Zach Braziller on Pitino to St. John’s Talk

Plus, JJ once again tests his trivia skills

By John Jastremski
ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images


(1:12) — YANKEES: The Yankees are heading into 2023 decimated by early injury to Carlos Rodon, Harrison Bader, and Lou Trivino.

(5:52) — ST. JOHN’S: After falling to Marquette, will St. John’s shake up the program and go after Rick Pitino?

(8:20) — JIM BOEHEIM: JJ recaps the Syracuse coach’s legendary career and how his retirement played out.

(12:44) — KNICKS: The Knicks start their West Coast swing with a loss to the tough Sacramento Kings. Jalen Brunson’s toe injury takes him out of the game in the second half.

(16:35) — CALLS: Callers talk Boeheim and Giants.

(26:20) — JETS: The Jets brass has met with Rodgers and seem to have him, but everything hinges on the mind of Aaron Rodgers.

(29:38) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the possibility that Rick Pitino will become the next coach at St. John’s, Jalen Brunson’s injury, and Fordham’s chances in the A10 final.

(48:38) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: @john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

“Isn’t This the Thing in ‘The Last of Us’?”

For mushroom superfood sellers, educators, and influencers, watching Cordyceps become an existential villain on the most popular show on TV has been a bit jarring. But it has also been an opportunity.

By Alyssa Bereznak

America’s Big New Economic Idea—and All the Ways It Could Go Wrong

President Biden is leaning toward using the government to support key industries in what’s sometimes referred to as "industrial policy." However, a strong case could be made against it. WSJ chief economics commentator Grep Ip weighs in to help separate myth from reality.

By Derek Thompson

Brian Tyree Henry Makes It Look Easy

The ‘Causeway’ actor may not be the favorite heading into Sunday’s Oscars, but that doesn’t change the truth: that in 2022, no one was better on the big or small screen

By Adam Nayman

In ‘Scream VI,’ the Real Villain Is Franchise Fever

The latest installment in the long-running slasher series delivers the usual bloody thrills, but it also sends up the era of all-powerful franchise IP

By Miles Surrey

Lamar’s Next Move, the Rodgers Sweepstakes, and an Oscars Preview With Sheil Kapadia, John Jastremski, and Sean Fennessey

Plus, Bill is later joined by Sean Fennessey to talk about the annual Oscars Preview

By Bill Simmons, Sheil Kapadia, and 2 more

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Premiere With TJ Lavin

TJ joins Johnny to discuss both ‘Ride or Dies’ and the premiere of ‘World Championship’

By Johnny Bananas