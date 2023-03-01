 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything Left to Sort Out Over the Stretch Run

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk the Lakers, the Pelicans, Nikola Jokic, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos figure out what to make of some of the story lines surrounding the league as the end of the regular season approaches. They start off by debating whether the Lakers are cooked (03:30), if the Pelicans are even more cooked (11:24), and the teams from the West that have a shot at the play-in (18:23). Later: the Grizzlies (24:39), Quin Snyder’s arrival in Atlanta (30:03), the Bucks (37:53), and who the title favorites are (51:58). Finally, they end with Nikola Jokic, his impact on the floor, and his third potential MVP campaign (56:33).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

