How to Identify Sleeper Picks, Sidy on the Rise, and Worries About Scoot’s Shooting

While the rest of the league is keeping an eye on the standings for playoff seeding, KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at the lottery standings (04:50). They discuss how the flattening of the odds have made it more likely a middle of the pack team can jump into the top of the lottery. In looking back at Jalen Williams, they debate how to identify potential sleepers like him (14:58). Next, they discuss Bronny James’s surprising top-10 ranking and a rising G League Ignite player in Sidy Cissoko (31:35). Staying with the Ignite, they discuss Sidy’s teammate, Scoot Henderson, and why his shooting is starting to become an issue. Also, they briefly discuss Alabama’s Brandon Miller and his connection to the case of a fatal shooting (44:59).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
