 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Identify Sleeper Picks, Sidy on the Rise, and Worries About Scoot’s Shooting

There is also discussion of Alabama’s Brandon Miller and his connection to the case of a fatal shooting

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Iowa Wolves v G League Ignite Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images


While the rest of the league is keeping an eye on the standings for playoff seeding, KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at the lottery standings (04:50). They discuss how the flattening of the odds have made it more likely a middle of the pack team can jump into the top of the lottery. In looking back at Jalen Williams, they debate how to identify potential sleepers like him (14:58). Next, they discuss Bronny James’s surprising top-10 ranking and a rising G League Ignite player in Sidy Cissoko (31:35). Staying with the Ignite, they discuss Sidy’s teammate, Scoot Henderson, and why his shooting is starting to become an issue. Also, they briefly discuss Alabama’s Brandon Miller and his connection to the case of a fatal shooting (44:59).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

The Top Quotes From Combine Week

Nora and Steven break down the most intriguing, silly, and enlightening comments coming out of Indianapolis

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 1 Instant Reactions

Plus, there’s talk of the rise of Greef Karga, along with what could become of Bo-Katan and the Mandalorian people

By Jomi Adeniran, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Is MJF the Second Coming of CM Punk? Plus, Nadine Smith on the Agendas Behind Wrestling Documentaries.

The guys close the show with highlights from ‘NXT’ and a preview of tonight’s AEW go-home ‘Dynamite’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Is a Slick Reminder of What Makes Mando Work

"The Apostate" is designed to reorient the audience after a lengthy layoff, but the familiar formula ensures we want to keep taking the trip

By Ben Lindbergh

What We Learned From Testing, and a Bahrain GP Preview

Meg and Spanners also discuss Aston Martin’s positive press focusing on Fernando Alonso and touch on Ferrari’s consistent performance

By Megan Schuster

Malcolm Brogdon Is a Throwback—and Deserving—Candidate for Sixth Man of the Year

The Sixth Man award almost always goes to the NBA’s highest-scoring bench player. But the Celtics’ Brogdon is mounting a well-rounded campaign that hearkens back to some of the earliest Sixth Men.

By Zach Kram