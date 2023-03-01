Is MJF the Second Coming of CM Punk? Plus, Nadine Smith on the Agendas Behind Wrestling Documentaries.

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:
- Chris Jericho’s interest in a WWE return (04:35)
- Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley being the favorites to main event
- Night 1 of WrestleMania (11:55)
- D-Von Dudley calling MJF the second coming of CM Punk (16:35)
Later, they react to Stat Guy Greg’s tweet saying Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks should start their WWE careers in NXT (25:50). Then, they are joined by Nadine Smith, who discusses her debut piece on the Ringer dot com, “Chronicling Kayfabe: How Pro Wrestling Documentaries (Attempt to) Separate Fact From Fiction” (52:41). They close the show with highlights from NXT and a preview of tonight’s AEW go-home Dynamite (56:19).
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Nadine Smith
Producer: Brian H. Waters
