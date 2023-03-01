 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is MJF the Second Coming of CM Punk? Plus, Nadine Smith on the Agendas Behind Wrestling Documentaries.

The guys close the show with highlights from ‘NXT’ and a preview of tonight’s AEW go-home ‘Dynamite’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
wwe.com


Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Chris Jericho’s interest in a WWE return (04:35)
  • Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley being the favorites to main event
  • Night 1 of WrestleMania (11:55)
  • D-Von Dudley calling MJF the second coming of CM Punk (16:35)

Later, they react to Stat Guy Greg’s tweet saying Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks should start their WWE careers in NXT (25:50). Then, they are joined by Nadine Smith, who discusses her debut piece on the Ringer dot com, “Chronicling Kayfabe: How Pro Wrestling Documentaries (Attempt to) Separate Fact From Fiction” (52:41). They close the show with highlights from NXT and a preview of tonight’s AEW go-home Dynamite (56:19).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Nadine Smith
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

