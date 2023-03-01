What We Learned From Testing, and a Bahrain GP Preview

Meg is joined by Spanners to discuss what we’ve learned from F1 2023’s testing analysis ahead of the first race of the season. They begin by addressing Aston Martin’s positive press focusing on Fernando Alonso (6:17), review McLaren’s disappointing test results (29:25), touch on Ferrari’s consistent performance and what to look for from both drivers (44:07), and more. Later, they preview the Bahrain Grand Prix and provide predictions, with an emphasis on Max Verstappen and Red Bull, and the rookie class (55:22).
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes
