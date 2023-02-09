NBA Trade Deadline Breakdown: KD to Suns, Big Lakers Moves, and Every Other Deal



Verno and KOC react to all the trades made during what was a wild deadline, beginning with last night’s blockbuster that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns (02:07 ). The Lakers finally traded away Russell Westbrook and are set to reunite with D’Angelo Russell; the guys discuss how the Lakers were able to land D’Lo as well as a handful of other young, promising rotation players (23:36). Also, they talk about how the trade will affect the Timberwolves going forward (27:20). Finally, they move on to the rest of the transactions made today, including Gary Payton back to the Warriors, Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies, Jae Crowder to the Bucks, and so much more (33:58).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

