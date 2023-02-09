 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Durant to the Suns, and the Lakers’ Makeover

Plus, reacting to other trade deadline ups and downs

By Logan Murdock and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images


Logan is joined by The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann to react to the most significant moves from this year’s explosive NBA trade deadline. First, they open by breaking down the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant and its seismic impact on the rest of the league (2:15). Next, the guys discuss why the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to move on from Russell Westbrook and add a handful of young pieces will improve their long-term chances of winning (19:18). Along the way, they talk about the Detroit Pistons taking a flier on James Wiseman (32:45). Finally, they close with a rapid-fire look at the rest of the trade deals around the league (46:36).

Hosts: Logan Murdock
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

The Ringer NBA squad is coming to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend! Get your tickets here!

