Kevin Durant to the Suns, and the Lakers’ Makeover



Logan is joined by The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann to react to the most significant moves from this year’s explosive NBA trade deadline. First, they open by breaking down the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant and its seismic impact on the rest of the league (2:15). Next, the guys discuss why the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to move on from Russell Westbrook and add a handful of young pieces will improve their long-term chances of winning (19:18). Along the way, they talk about the Detroit Pistons taking a flier on James Wiseman (32:45). Finally, they close with a rapid-fire look at the rest of the trade deals around the league (46:36).

Hosts: Logan Murdock

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

