Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar on Deck? Plus, Toxic Attraction’s Rockers-Like Breakup.



Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

Gunther saying he wants to retire Brock Lesnar (04:00)

Carmelo critiquing his NXT Vengeance match (08:02)

Dark Side of the Ring topics being revealed (10:16)

The Masked Man Show trading Goldberg for Swerve Strickland (15:27)

Later, Cameron Hawkins joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article “Feeding Potential: WWE’s NIL Athletes Prep for Greatness” (26:07). They close the show with highlights from NXT (43:42) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (49:06).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Cameron Hawkins

Producer: Brian H. Waters

