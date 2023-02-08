Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar on Deck? Plus, Toxic Attraction’s Rockers-Like Breakup.

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:
- Gunther saying he wants to retire Brock Lesnar (04:00)
- Carmelo critiquing his NXT Vengeance match (08:02)
- Dark Side of the Ring topics being revealed (10:16)
- The Masked Man Show trading Goldberg for Swerve Strickland (15:27)
Later, Cameron Hawkins joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article “Feeding Potential: WWE’s NIL Athletes Prep for Greatness” (26:07). They close the show with highlights from NXT (43:42) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (49:06).
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Cameron Hawkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters
