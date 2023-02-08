 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar on Deck? Plus, Toxic Attraction’s Rockers-Like Breakup.

Cameron Hawkins also joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article “Feeding Potential: WWE’s NIL Athletes Prep for Greatness”

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and Cameron Hawkins
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Gunther saying he wants to retire Brock Lesnar (04:00)
  • Carmelo critiquing his NXT Vengeance match (08:02)
  • Dark Side of the Ring topics being revealed (10:16)
  • The Masked Man Show trading Goldberg for Swerve Strickland (15:27)

Later, Cameron Hawkins joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article “Feeding Potential: WWE’s NIL Athletes Prep for Greatness” (26:07). They close the show with highlights from NXT (43:42) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (49:06).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Cameron Hawkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

