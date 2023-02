After no. 18 Indiana took down no. 1 Purdue over the weekend, KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at two promising prospects from the Hoosiers: Jalen Hood-Schifino (3:25) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (15:27).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

The Ringer NBA squad is coming to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend! Get your tickets here!

Subscribe: Spotify