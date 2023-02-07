 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can a Mid-Season Trade Help Your Team’s Hump Proximity?

Kyle and Seerat break down the latest NBA trade deadline rumors

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat get together on the eve of the NBA trade deadline to talk about how mid-season trades can alter a franchise’s championship trajectory. They begin their conversation by dissecting Seerat’s birthday pickup game and the Kyrie Irving trade to the Mavericks. This leads to an examination of some organizations around the league who could be looking to add an extra piece this year to retain their dominance, particularly the Bucks, Nets, and Celtics (13:45). Next, they focus on the Memphis Grizzlies and debate if they should be adding another star to their roster while seeing comparisons to how the Bad Boy Pistons were built back in the day (32:43). Finally, they provide some trade advice for the Kings and Nuggets to uplift their rejuvenated brands (55:12).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

Super Bowl LVII Favorite Props and Final Predictions

JJ, House, and Raheem talk prop bets like tight-end touchdowns and Isiah Pacheco receptions

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Trevor Lawrence on the Chiefs, Eagles Defense, and Hair Care

Plus, Matthew Berry on fantasy football stories

By Kevin Clark

Previewing the Eagles Defense vs. the Chiefs Offense

Sheil and Ben discuss the tactical advantages of each team and predict whether the Super Bowl will be a nail-biter or a blowout

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 12 Reaction

Chelsea and Zack talk Larsa and Kiki’s attempt to cheer up Lisa and the explosive Gringo dinner

By Chelsea Stark

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Deep Dive With Patrick Somerville

The ‘Station Eleven’ creator joins to discuss the new HBO hit

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Super Bowl Preview: Eagles Fraud Watch, Mahomes Mt. Rushmore, and the BK Whopper Guys

The guys also discuss the quarterback injuries that might affect Sunday’s game

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more