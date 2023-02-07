 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Cody Rhodes Debate, Lita Helps Becky, and Dip Says There’s a Chance ...

Plus, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss whether the Rock is done with WWE and Roxanne Perez’s NXT title defense

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE Royal Rumble Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


The maj-est podcast in all the land is back in full force with the incomparable trio of Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip here to take you through the wacky world of professional wrestling. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

  • The fans’ reception of Cody Rhodes and his Raw appearance last night (3:41)
  • Why Dip still believes we haven’t seen the last of the Rock in WWE (21:06)
  • Lita coming to Becky Lynch’s rescue last night (26:28)
  • Friend of the show Roxanne Perez’s NXT title defense (34:49)

Plus … mailbag (41:15).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

