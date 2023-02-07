 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Different Scotland, Unplayable Ireland, and Calcutta Cup Winner Sione Tuipulotu

The guys also wrap up Italy and France and look forward to another hell of a weekend of action

By The Rugby Pod
England v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images


The lads are in great form after an unbelievable weekend of action in the Six Nations as well as live shows in Dublin and London. Jim and Goodey were both at Twickenham to watch Duhan’s worldie of a try, so they give their thoughts on the game, atmosphere, and where it leaves England and Scotland for the rest of the tournament. We also get to hear from Sione Tuipulotu in the Scotland camp and chat through Gatland’s first game back in charge for Wales against Ireland. We wrap up Italy and France and look forward to another hell of a weekend of action. How good to have the Six Nations back!?

