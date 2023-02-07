 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flowers for Harry Kane, Leeds Fire Jesse Marsch

Ian, Flo, and Ryan also chat about Manchester City, Premier League managerial dramas, and Lauren James’s brilliant goal

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to first chat a bit about why Ian doesn’t like watching scary stuff (01:30) and the Manchester City situation. They then give a huge bunch of flowers to Harry Kane, who became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time record goalscorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves (09:50). It’s then onto a couple of Premier League managerial dramas: Jesse Marsch being fired by Leeds (22:31) and Nathan Jones coming under pressure at Southampton, before wrapping up on Arsenal’s draw against West Ham and Lauren James’s brilliant goal in the Barclays WSL (38:01).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

