Flowers for Harry Kane, Leeds Fire Jesse Marsch

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to first chat a bit about why Ian doesn’t like watching scary stuff (01:30) and the Manchester City situation. They then give a huge bunch of flowers to Harry Kane, who became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time record goalscorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves (09:50). It’s then onto a couple of Premier League managerial dramas: Jesse Marsch being fired by Leeds (22:31) and Nathan Jones coming under pressure at Southampton, before wrapping up on Arsenal’s draw against West Ham and Lauren James’s brilliant goal in the Barclays WSL (38:01).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS