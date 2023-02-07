The Kyrie Irving Trade’s Ripple Effects and Previewing a Wild NBA Trade Deadline



Verno and KOC react to Kyrie Irving being dealt to the Mavs for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a handful of picks (01:17). They debate Kyrie’s fit with Luka Doncic and if defense will matter when playing them before focusing on Dorian Finney-Smith’s and Spencer Dinwiddie’s fits with the Nets. Also, why aren’t the Nets done dealing, and what do the Mavs do with Christian Wood? The guys discuss the other reported Kyrie deals involving the Suns and Lakers (31:56). Lastly, they discuss why the buzz on Bojan Bogdanovic has died down before Verno addresses the incident involving a member of Ja Morant’s crew, and they debate what Kevin Durant’s next move could be (49:31).

