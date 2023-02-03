Kyrie Irving Trade Demand Reaction With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Other Potential Trade Deadline Deals With Mo Dakhil.



Wos is back with breaking news! He and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer sit down to discuss their initial thoughts upon hearing that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline. Later on in the show, Wos talks with Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic to discuss other potential trade deadline deals including the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and more!

Host: Wosny Lambre

Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Mo Dakhil

Producers: Jade Whaley and Ben Cruz

The Ringer NBA squad is coming to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend! Get your tickets here!

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS