Kyrie Irving Trade Demand Reaction With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Other Potential Trade Deadline Deals With Mo Dakhil.

Wos and Kevin O’Connor talk Kyrie Irving’s request to trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline. Later, Wos is joined by Mo Dakhil to discuss other potential trade deadline deals.

By Wosny Lambre and Kevin O'Connor
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Wos is back with breaking news! He and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer sit down to discuss their initial thoughts upon hearing that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline. Later on in the show, Wos talks with Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic to discuss other potential trade deadline deals including the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and more!

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Mo Dakhil
Producers: Jade Whaley and Ben Cruz

