The Latest Trade Rumors, All-Star Reserve Reactions, and NBA Rankings

Verno and KOC go through the All-Star selections and snubs in the East and West

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
With Thursday’s announcement of the NBA All-Star reserves, Verno and KOC discuss the players selected as well as all the snubs. They start in the East and debate whether Bam Adebayo’s selection was the right choice and whether Trae Young or James Harden should’ve been selected over DeMar DeRozan or Jrue Holiday. They also talk about the joy for first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (03:30). Over in the West, the guys discuss Damian Lillard’s selection, question why Paul George was chosen over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards, and more (21:18). With the NBA’s trade deadline a week away, the guys debate whether this trade season will be an active one (47:06).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

