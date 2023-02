Brian talks to Red Sox manager Alex Cora about the team’s offseason moves, including Rafael Devers’s big contract extension, Xander Bogaerts’s departure, the revamped bullpen, and more. (0:30). Brian ends with some analysis of the Celtics’ and Bruins’ wins on Wednesday night (44:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

