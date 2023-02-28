What Are the Characteristics of a Great NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

Kyle and Seerat start their conversation by talking about their time at All-Star Weekend and a particularly contentious experience Kyle had at a local restaurant recently. They then talk about the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, the general philosophy of the role, and the history of the position (10:09). Next, they dive into the evolution of the sixth man, how Manu Ginóbili embodied its true spirit, and areas where the league may have gotten the definition wrong (29:03). They end the pod by examining some of this year’s candidates for the Sixth Man award and debating who they think could win it (45:14).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
