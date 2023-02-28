 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Are the Characteristics of a Great NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

James and Seerat dive into the evolution of the sixth man and make their predictions for this season’s award

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat start their conversation by talking about their time at All-Star Weekend and a particularly contentious experience Kyle had at a local restaurant recently. They then talk about the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, the general philosophy of the role, and the history of the position (10:09). Next, they dive into the evolution of the sixth man, how Manu Ginóbili embodied its true spirit, and areas where the league may have gotten the definition wrong (29:03). They end the pod by examining some of this year’s candidates for the Sixth Man award and debating who they think could win it (45:14).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

