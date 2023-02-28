Meaningful Stories for ‘WrestleMania,’ Chad Gable’s Ceiling, and Seth Rollins Is Over!



On another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and entertainment podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

How many wrestling tables Rosenberg will have at his wedding (7:05)

Rumors of CM Punk returning to AEW (9:47)

Why Dip describes last night’s Raw as “Vince-y” (19:30)

The match between Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable and why the guys want to see more from Gable (24:20)

The plans for Baron Corbin (28:40)

Plus, an appearance from another member of the Jew World Order, and Rosenberg is hiring!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

