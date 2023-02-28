 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Meaningful Stories for ‘WrestleMania,’ Chad Gable’s Ceiling, and Seth Rollins Is Over!

Plus, is CM Punk returning to AEW?

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


On another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and entertainment podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

  • How many wrestling tables Rosenberg will have at his wedding (7:05)
  • Rumors of CM Punk returning to AEW (9:47)
  • Why Dip describes last night’s Raw as “Vince-y” (19:30)
  • The match between Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable and why the guys want to see more from Gable (24:20)
  • The plans for Baron Corbin (28:40)

Plus, an appearance from another member of the Jew World Order, and Rosenberg is hiring!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

