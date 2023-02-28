England Take Cardiff, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell Join the Pod and Scotland’s Slam Slips Away



We’re joined by England and Exeter duo Henry Slade and Jack Nowell this week to look back at England’s win in Cardiff, the changing landscape at Exeter, life in England Camp under Borthers, their upcoming testimonial, and Jack’s BaaBaas debut versus a World XV. The lads also chat about Gats’s first few games in charge and where Goodey thinks he needs to evolve. Jim gives his pitchside thoughts from Paris, where Scotland’s slam hopes slipped, but there’s a lot to be optimistic about ahead of a Triple Crown showdown against Ireland in Edinburgh.

Subscribe: Spotify