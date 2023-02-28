 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England Take Cardiff, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell Join the Pod and Scotland’s Slam Slips Away

Henry and Jack also discuss life in England Camp under Borthers, their upcoming testimonial, and Jack’s BaaBaas debut versus a World XV

By The Rugby Pod
Wales v England - Guinness Six Nations Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images


We’re joined by England and Exeter duo Henry Slade and Jack Nowell this week to look back at England’s win in Cardiff, the changing landscape at Exeter, life in England Camp under Borthers, their upcoming testimonial, and Jack’s BaaBaas debut versus a World XV. The lads also chat about Gats’s first few games in charge and where Goodey thinks he needs to evolve. Jim gives his pitchside thoughts from Paris, where Scotland’s slam hopes slipped, but there’s a lot to be optimistic about ahead of a Triple Crown showdown against Ireland in Edinburgh.

