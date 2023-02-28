Pat Mayo on the Honda Classic, LIV’s CW Debut, and Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks

House and Hubbard are joined by Pat Mayo to discuss Eric Cole’s and Chris Kirk’s performances at the Honda Classic (03:27). Then, they talk about their takeaways from the West Coast Swing (13:47) before diving into LIV Golf’s television debut on the CW and the problems facing the league (18:55). Finally, they talk about some of their favorite bets for the Arnold Palmer Invitational (41:08).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Pat Mayo
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
