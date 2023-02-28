Previewing a Wild Final Stretch of the NBA Season



Verno and KOC discuss nine things that have happened since returning from the All-Star break, beginning with the breaking news of LeBron James’s injury that will reportedly keep him out indefinitely (04:37). They then move on to discuss the 76ers-Heat game from last night before Verno shares why he’s coming around to the Knicks (13:53). After looking at Damian Lillard’s 71-point game, the guys discuss the record-breaking amount of offense this season and debate how long it will be before someone scores 100 again (25:02). Also, they discuss LaMelo Ball’s injury, Quin Snyder, the progressing talks of a new CBA deal, and seeing Scoot Henderson in person (50:17).

‘The Mismatch’ is coming to Los Angeles for a live show at the El Rey Theatre on March 6! Get your tickets here!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

