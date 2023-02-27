 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Presidential Race Check-in. Plus, Don Lemon’s Meltdown and Texas News.

The guys also touch on media news, including Jen Psaki’s television program

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images


Bryan and David are back with some news from Texas: Chip Gaines bought Larry McMurtry’s bookstore in the “hard-scrabbled” town of Archer City, Texas (0:37). Then, they check in on the 2024 presidential race, which may or may not include President Joe Biden, and discuss the handful of Republican candidates who would be tasked with running against fellow party candidate Donald Trump (11:31). Later, they discuss Don Lemon’s recent misogynistic comments (29:31) before touching on media news, including Jen Psaki’s new television program and A.O. Scott moving to The New York Times Book Review (33:25). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

