 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking Down the Historic Scoring in the NBA, the Future of the Atlanta Hawks, and the Lakers’ Late-Season Playoff Push

Logan and Raja discuss Quin Snyder’s new position in Atlanta and recap the Lakers-Mavericks game

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss the recent stretch of historic scoring performances from both players and teams, what’s behind the surge, and the current culture around scoring (4:00). Next, they talk about Quin Snyder’s five-year contract to become the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks and what that means for the future of the franchise (22:00). Along the way, the guys unpack what the Lakers-Mavericks matchup says about those two teams moving forward into the latter part of the season (32:00). Later, they touch on the Phoenix Suns ahead of Kevin Durant’s much-anticipated debut (40:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Keith Lee on His New Look, Being World Champion, and More

The AEW wrestler joins to discuss his career

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Eight Questions Ahead of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

From Grogu’s Force prowess to Din’s and Bo-Katan’s Darksaber designs to Gideon’s future, here are the key considerations ahead of Mando’s long-awaited return

By Ben Lindbergh

The Perfect Storm for a Writers Strike

Plus, Matt discusses the future of ‘Yellowstone’

By Matthew Belloni

The End of ‘Succession.’ Plus, ‘The Last of Us’ E7, the ‘Party Down’ Revival, and ‘Cunk on Earth.’

Chris and Andy discuss the news that Season 4 of ‘Succession’ will be the Roy family’s last outing

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Kazuchika Okada Taught Kaito Kiyomiya a Painful Lesson

Elsewhere, Imperium takes on all comers and Orange Cassidy engages in some Chikara-style wrestling with Wheeler Yuta

By Phil Schneider

What’s at “Steak” in the 2023 NFL Combine

The guys preview the 2023 NFL combine by ranking the stakes—using actual steaks as metrics—of the draft’s most significant scouting event

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more