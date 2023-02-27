Breaking Down the Historic Scoring in the NBA, the Future of the Atlanta Hawks, and the Lakers’ Late-Season Playoff Push

Logan and Raja are back to discuss the recent stretch of historic scoring performances from both players and teams, what’s behind the surge, and the current culture around scoring (4:00). Next, they talk about Quin Snyder’s five-year contract to become the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks and what that means for the future of the franchise (22:00). Along the way, the guys unpack what the Lakers-Mavericks matchup says about those two teams moving forward into the latter part of the season (32:00). Later, they touch on the Phoenix Suns ahead of Kevin Durant’s much-anticipated debut (40:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
