The Pat Bev Era Officially Begins



The Full Go returns as Jason explains why the Bulls look like a different team since the signing of Patrick Beverley (02:23). With his first basket in Sunday’s game, Zach LaVine moved into the 10th all-time spot on the Bulls’ scoring list, passing Derrick Rose (30:40). Jason reminisces about Rose’s time in Chicago and the bittersweet feeling of LaVine passing him on the scoring list. He also discusses what all the trade rumors around Patrick Kane mean for the Blackhawks (45:14).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

