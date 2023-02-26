Celtics Beat the Sixers in Prime Time … Again



Brian breaks down the Celtics’ win over the 76ers Saturday night, Derrick White versus Marcus Smart in the starting lineup, and potential playoff seeding in the East (0:30). Then, he discusses the Red Sox’s start to spring training, the new MLB rules, and Rafael Devers’s MVP chances (24:00). Finally, Brian answers some mailbag questions on all four Boston teams (41:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

