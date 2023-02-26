 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celtics Beat the Sixers in Prime Time … Again

Plus, Brian answers some mailbag questions on all four Boston teams

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Brian breaks down the Celtics’ win over the 76ers Saturday night, Derrick White versus Marcus Smart in the starting lineup, and potential playoff seeding in the East (0:30). Then, he discusses the Red Sox’s start to spring training, the new MLB rules, and Rafael Devers’s MVP chances (24:00). Finally, Brian answers some mailbag questions on all four Boston teams (41:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Henry Louis Gates Jr. on ‘Finding Your Roots’

Dr. Gates details how the PBS series and the accompanying DNA technology have evolved over the years

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Beware the Pod of Death: An Elimination Chamber Deep Dive

A week after the dust settled in the Elimination Chamber, we crunched the numbers to see which pods garner the most success, and why

By Nick Bond

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive,’ Season 5, Episodes 1-5 Recap

Meg and Jodi highlight scenes from the first five episodes and discuss takeaways and the series MVP

By Megan Schuster and Jodi Walker

Will ‘WrestleMania’ Really Feature Omos vs. Brock Lesnar?

Plus, comparing Cody Rhodes in AEW vs. WWE, the MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Iron Man Match, and more

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Debunking the Russell Westbrook Narrative, Ben Simmons’s Trajectory, and Why You’re Not as Good at Basketball as You Think

Austin and Pausha also discuss All-Star weekend and what could help improve ratings

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Europa League Draw Sees Bellerín Return to Arsenal, Strikers’ Corner, and Remembering John Motson

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to remember John Motson and to discuss the Europa League draw

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more