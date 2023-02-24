Will ‘WrestleMania’ Really Feature Omos vs. Brock Lesnar?



David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Who would you rather be stuck in a cage with—Brock Lesnar or Omos? Then they discuss the following:

The possibility of Omos facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania (03:51).

What the Iron Man Match between MJF and Bryan Danielson will look like (14:21).

Comparing Cody Rhodes in AEW vs. WWE (29:51).

Wrestling Observer Awards reactions (39:09).

NXT (54:14).

