Will ‘WrestleMania’ Really Feature Omos vs. Brock Lesnar?

David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Who would you rather be stuck in a cage with—Brock Lesnar or Omos? Then they discuss the following:
- The possibility of Omos facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania (03:51).
- What the Iron Man Match between MJF and Bryan Danielson will look like (14:21).
- Comparing Cody Rhodes in AEW vs. WWE (29:51).
- Wrestling Observer Awards reactions (39:09).
- NXT (54:14).
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
