Debunking the Russell Westbrook Narrative, Ben Simmons’s Trajectory, and Why You’re Not as Good at Basketball as You Think

Austin and Pausha also discuss All-Star weekend and what could help improve ratings

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back after the All-Star break to discuss how the weekend shook out and what could help improve ratings (3:28). Then, they discuss the turn of the season with 21 games left (18:50), touch on Mike Conley’s addition to the Timberwolves (21:22), and review Russell Westbrook’s involuntary role as the best buyout player in the league (27:47). Later, they talk Ben Simmons’s career (43:55) and wrap things up with another round of rapid fire, focusing on Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

