How Sam Allardyce’s England Changed Everything and Nothing at All

James Allcott is joined by Laurence McKenna to discuss Sam Allardyce’s 67-day stint in charge of the England national team. The pair discuss: what were the short-, medium-, and long-term effects for what was the shortest period in charge from any England manager? What has it meant to Gareth Southgate? Where would he be now without Allardyce leaving? Who are the players who would have made it under Big Sam? All these cosmic ripples are addressed, explained, and evaluated in this installment of ‘The Ripple Effect.’
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Laurence McKenna
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
