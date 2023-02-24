 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Cocaine Bear’ and the Top Five Cocaine Movies

The writer and director of Pixar’s ‘Turning Red,’ Domee Shi, also joins to discuss her feature-length debut

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Disney Pixar


That’s right, folks, Cocaine Bear is here. It’s a movie about a bear on cocaine. That’s the movie. Sean and Amanda break it down and then share their favorite cocaine movies (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Turning Red writer and director Domee Shi to discuss her first full-length animated feature and her ascendant career at Pixar, on both the business and creative sides (57:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Domee Shi
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

