‘Cocaine Bear’ and the Top Five Cocaine Movies



That’s right, folks, Cocaine Bear is here. It’s a movie about a bear on cocaine. That’s the movie. Sean and Amanda break it down and then share their favorite cocaine movies (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Turning Red writer and director Domee Shi to discuss her first full-length animated feature and her ascendant career at Pixar, on both the business and creative sides (57:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Domee Shi

Producer: Bobby Wagner

