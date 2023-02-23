Dominik Mysterio Reflects on His First Wrestling Memories, Working With Eddie Guerrero, and Potentially Facing His Dad at ‘WrestleMania’

This week, you get the Friday Something Cheap Heat on a Thursday. Rosenberg is joined by Dominik Mysterio and they discuss the following:
- Dominik’s hardships while locked away (1:45)
- His first wrestling memory (5:55)
- The custody of Dominik story with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam 2005 (9:10)
- Evolving from his in-ring debut in 2020 till now (22:13)
- Frog-splashing for the first time on Brock Lesnar (24:23)
- What it would mean to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania (31:34)
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Dominik Mysterio
Producer: Brian H. Waters
