 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dominik Mysterio Reflects on His First Wrestling Memories, Working With Eddie Guerrero, and Potentially Facing His Dad at ‘WrestleMania’

Rosenberg is joined by Dominik Mysterio

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE.com


This week, you get the Friday Something Cheap Heat on a Thursday. Rosenberg is joined by Dominik Mysterio and they discuss the following:

  • Dominik’s hardships while locked away (1:45)
  • His first wrestling memory (5:55)
  • The custody of Dominik story with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam 2005 (9:10)
  • Evolving from his in-ring debut in 2020 till now (22:13)
  • Frog-splashing for the first time on Brock Lesnar (24:23)
  • What it would mean to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania (31:34)

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Dominik Mysterio
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Arnold Clark Champions, You’ll Never Sing That

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill for an Arnold Clark Cup vibe check

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

The Retirement Update—That Offer I Received...

Plus, delving into Neil Cutler’s time at Aston Villa and the sizable impact a managerial sacking can have on club staff

By Ben Foster

Chronicling Kayfabe: How Pro Wrestling Documentaries (Attempt to) Separate Fact From Fiction

Pro wrestlers being the subjects of documentary projects is far from a new concept, but the explosion of the medium has meant the evolution of the pro wrestling documentary

By Nadine Smith

Real Madrid Hit Five Past Liverpool and the Rest of the Champions League

Musa and Ryan also pay tribute to legendary commentator John Motson

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Superhero Fatigue Threatens Marvel’s Multiverse Saga

Phase 4 saw Marvel Studios densely pack (too many?) new projects into the MCU. At the height of ‘Quantumania,’ are fans still along for the ride?

By Ron Seoul-Oh

The Challenge for ‘Star Wars’ Heading Into ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3—and Beyond

Luke Skywalker’s arrival was a shocking and largely effective climax to Season 2—but also a worrisome sign of assimilation of ‘The Mandalorian,’ if only tangentially, into the all-consuming Skywalker Saga. Can Season 3—and ‘Star Wars’ as a whole—continue charting a new course?

By Justin Charity