Real Madrid Hit Five Past Liverpool and the Rest of the Champions League

Musa and Ryan also pay tribute to legendary commentator John Motson

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a brief tribute to legendary commentator John Motson (02:06), who passed away today, before wrapping up this week’s Champions League games. They begin in Leipzig, where Marco Rose’s side held Manchester City to a draw (06:05), before heading to Anfield, where Liverpool shipped five to Real Madrid (13:20). Napoli overcame Eintracht in Frankfurt and Inter narrowly beat Porto to leave most of the ties in the balance for the second legs.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

