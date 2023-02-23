Real Madrid Hit Five Past Liverpool and the Rest of the Champions League

Musa and Ryan begin with a brief tribute to legendary commentator John Motson (02:06), who passed away today, before wrapping up this week’s Champions League games. They begin in Leipzig, where Marco Rose’s side held Manchester City to a draw (06:05), before heading to Anfield, where Liverpool shipped five to Real Madrid (13:20). Napoli overcame Eintracht in Frankfurt and Inter narrowly beat Porto to leave most of the ties in the balance for the second legs.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
