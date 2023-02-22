 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eight Story Lines for the Rest of the Year and a Live Show Announcement

KOC and Verno discuss Trae Young’s future in Atlanta and the Western Conference postseason race

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin with the announcement of their first ever live show in Los Angeles (00:53)! They then discuss this weekend’s All-Star festivities before diving into the low TV ratings (08:36). After the Hawks let go of Nate McMillan, the pressure is all on Trae Young to make it work or likely be the next one on his way out in Atlanta (27:46). Next, the guys discuss eight story lines to follow when the season resumes on Thursday. Some of the story lines include debating which teams in the crowded West will make it to the postseason (35:37), discussing the transactions made in the buy-out market (46:39), how will the final stretch of games impact the MVP voting (56:43), how important the top seed is to the Bucks (01:03:06), and so much more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

