The Loris Karius Redemption Ripple and Neil Warnock to Replace Graham Potter?

James Allcott is joined by Laurence McKenna to discuss how Neil Warnock could shepherd in a new wave of managerial appointments. What would happen if Graham Potter was to ACTUALLY get sacked by Chelsea? Was Abramovic the ruthless one or the fan base? And of course with the Loris Karius Cup final on the horizon, we tuck into the ripple effects of a galaxy of cast members that have collided to set up a movie-style moment for Newcastle’s third-choice keeper.
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Laurence McKenna
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
