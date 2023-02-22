 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celtics First Half Grades with Brian Robb

Brian also discusses Tanner Houck and the Red Sox pitching staff before recapping the Bruins’ win over the Senators and previewing the NHL trade deadline

By Brian Barrett
2023 NBA All Star - Practice &amp; Media Availability Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Brian is joined by Brian Robb of MassLive.com and they give out their first half grades for the Celtics roster (0:30). Afterward, Brian discusses Tanner Houck and the Red Sox pitching staff before recapping the Bruins’ win over the Senators Monday night and previewing the NHL trade deadline (37:30). Brian ends by answering some mailbag questions on the Bruins and Celtics (51:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Brian Robb
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Bryan Curtis on Sports Media, the Magic of Radio Row, and Podcasts vs. Radio. Plus, Life Advice.

Bryan joins the pod to discuss lessons learned from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, Tom Brady’s eventual broadcasting gig, vanishing middle-class media jobs, and more

By Ryen Russillo

Casting Throughout the Eras: Part 4

Danny, a contestant on the 41st season of ‘Survivor,’ talks about how he made an impact through his audition tape and how he navigated through the pre- and post-COVID-19 casting changes

By Riley McAtee and Tyson Apostol

Catching Up on ‘The Last of Us’

Justin and Micah give their thoughts on ‘The Last of Us’ halfway through the season

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Primer: Essential Moments and Animated Watch List

Mal and Jo discuss their favorite Mando moments to prepare for the new season

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Tiger’s Performance at Riviera, Honda Classic Preview, and Talking ‘Full Swing’ with Megan Schuster

The guys and Megan talk about standouts from ‘Full Swing,’ what they want to see more of in future seasons, and whether the show is ultimately successful

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Daniel Jones’s $45 Million (?), Anthony Richardson’s Ceiling, and First-Round QBs

The guys open up the mailbag to talk about the best landing spots for the top QBs, stats versus traits, how to value this year’s running back class, and much more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more