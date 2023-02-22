Celtics First Half Grades with Brian Robb



Brian is joined by Brian Robb of MassLive.com and they give out their first half grades for the Celtics roster (0:30). Afterward, Brian discusses Tanner Houck and the Red Sox pitching staff before recapping the Bruins’ win over the Senators Monday night and previewing the NHL trade deadline (37:30). Brian ends by answering some mailbag questions on the Bruins and Celtics (51:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Brian Robb

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

