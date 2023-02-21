Welsh Legend Jonathan “Jiffy” Davies on the Current Crisis, and Six Nations Round 3 Preview



We’re joined by Jiffy this week to get his thoughts on the current crisis engulfing Welsh rugby. He gives us a dose of common sense and outlines what the Union and players need to do to move forward from this saga. He also gives some strong opinions on what Wales needs to do on the pitch to get back to winning ways. We preview the next round of Six Nations as England travel to Cardiff and Ireland go to Italy, and we look forward to the big one in Paris between Scotland and France. Can Scotland remain on track for a potential historic Grand Slam?!

