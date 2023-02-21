New York Magazine’s Shawn McCreesh on PR Showdowns, the Media Beat, and Working for Maureen Dowd



Bryan is joined by NY Magazine features writer Shawn McCreesh to discuss his profile on crisis communications representative Risa Heller and to touch on his career at the magazine. They dive into how this story came about, which well-known clients Heller has represented, and her relationship with the media (1:36). Then, they talk through McCreesh’s career, from working for Maureen Dowd as an editorial assistant at the Times to finding his space at New York Magazine (16:30).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Shawn McCreesh

Producer: Erika Cervantes

