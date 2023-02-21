 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Magazine’s Shawn McCreesh on PR Showdowns, the Media Beat, and Working for Maureen Dowd

McCreesh also discusses his New York Magazine profile on crisis communications representative Risa Heller

By Bryan Curtis
Bryan is joined by NY Magazine features writer Shawn McCreesh to discuss his profile on crisis communications representative Risa Heller and to touch on his career at the magazine. They dive into how this story came about, which well-known clients Heller has represented, and her relationship with the media (1:36). Then, they talk through McCreesh’s career, from working for Maureen Dowd as an editorial assistant at the Times to finding his space at New York Magazine (16:30).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Shawn McCreesh
Producer: Erika Cervantes

