‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Deep Dive

The time has come to conquer with Mal and Jo as they dive headfirst into their analysis of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. They talk about the major introduction to Kang the Conqueror and the performance from Jonathan Majors (31:24). Later, they talk about the insane world of the Quantum Realm and all of the characters that inhabit it, along with the Ant-Man family (84:34).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts