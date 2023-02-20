 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna talk Kang the Conqueror and the performance from Jonathan Majors

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
The time has come to conquer with Mal and Jo as they dive headfirst into their analysis of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. They talk about the major introduction to Kang the Conqueror and the performance from Jonathan Majors (31:24). Later, they talk about the insane world of the Quantum Realm and all of the characters that inhabit it, along with the Ant-Man family (84:34).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

