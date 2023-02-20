WWE Elimination Chamber Recap, Plus Pending Free Agents

David and Kaz kick off this week in pro wrestling with an Elimination Chamber recap. They discuss the following:
- Sami Zayn’s stock after his main event match with Roman Reigns (2:45)
- The Montez Ford showcase in the men’s Elimination Chamber match (33:06)
- Edge and Beth Phoenix’s win in Canada (42:29)
- Fantasy booking the team of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar (46:30)
- Asuka as Bianca Belair’s next challenger (55:55)
- WWE’s interest in Kenny Omega (59:00)
- Mercedes Moné’s win at the IWGP Women’s Championship (1:06:49)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
