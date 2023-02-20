 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Elimination Chamber Recap, Plus Pending Free Agents

The guys also talk Mercedes Moné’s win at the IWGP Women’s Championship

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz kick off this week in pro wrestling with an Elimination Chamber recap. They discuss the following:

  • Sami Zayn’s stock after his main event match with Roman Reigns (2:45)
  • The Montez Ford showcase in the men’s Elimination Chamber match (33:06)
  • Edge and Beth Phoenix’s win in Canada (42:29)
  • Fantasy booking the team of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar (46:30)
  • Asuka as Bianca Belair’s next challenger (55:55)
  • WWE’s interest in Kenny Omega (59:00)
  • Mercedes Moné’s win at the IWGP Women’s Championship (1:06:49)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

