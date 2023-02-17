The Snowy Road to Montreal for the Elimination Chamber

Rosenberg and Dip bring you the Friday Something episode live from the car on the smooth road to Montreal for the Elimination Chamber. Here’s what they cover:
- The men’s Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. title (14:23)
- The women’s Elimination Chamber (16:03)
- A quick look back at the WWE roster in 2002 (20:12)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (26:37)
- Will we see Bray Wyatt (33:35)?
- Cody Rhodes at the top of the card in WWE (35:27)
- What would happen if Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns in Montreal (40:29)?
- Respects to Jerry Jarrett (53:23)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Brian H. Waters
