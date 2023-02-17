 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Canadian Pay Dispute, England vs. South Korea, Arsenal vs. Manchester City, and Strikers’ Corner

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to discuss the dispute between the Canada national women’s team and their federation over budget cuts and professional working standards

By Ian Wright
2023 SheBelieves Cup - Canada v United States Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to discuss the dispute between the Canada national women’s team and their federation over budget cuts and professional working standards (11:25). They look back at the Arnold Clark Cup fixture between England and South Korea (19:11) before getting into Arsenal’s defeat against reigning champions Manchester City (26:00) and how that result might affect the title race. And Ian introduces Strikers’ Corner (41:46), where he analyses two outstanding goals scored this week: Karim Adeyemi’s marvellous solo effort against Chelsea in the Champions League and Alessia Russo’s deft finish against South Korea.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

