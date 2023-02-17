 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Cover, Rihanna’s Second Baby, and Kutcher and Witherspoon’s New Rom-Com

Plus, will a new HGTV show fill our ‘Magic Mike’ void?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood cover featured a random assortment of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Regé-Jean Page (1:00). Rihanna announced during her Super Bowl halftime show that she is pregnant with baby number two (12:27). This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon rom-com Your Place or Mine (25:22). And will a new HGTV show fill our Magic Mike void (43:58)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

