 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous: An All-Star Break Rendition

Plus, debating whether Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2 pick for this year’s draft

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


Ahead of this weekend’s All-Star festivities, Verno and KOC play a round of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might be True, That’s Ridiculous (10:46). They discuss Tim Bontemps’s MVP straw poll, whether Kyrie Irving will be only a rental with the Mavs, which team is the best fit for Russell Westbrook, if Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2 pick for this year’s draft, and so much more. Also, before ending the show, the guys look at the pool of All-Stars and draft their team (01:05:10).

The Ringer NBA squad is coming to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend! Get your tickets here!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

We Interview Carl Radke!

Plus, Miami mayhem in Baha Mar and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 2

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

David Leiner Talks Topps Series 1, Growth of the Hobby, and Recent Quality-Control Issues

The president of the trading card division of Fanatics Collectibles joins to discuss the state of the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and the Limits of the Multiverse Plotline

Plus, talking ‘Tár’ and the last few episodes of ‘Poker Face’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Sam Pollard on Bill Russell’s Brilliance. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Gets Extended.

Director Sam Pollard joins to discuss his new Netflix documentary, ‘Bill Russell: Legend’

By Brian Barrett

‘Elimination Chamber’ Predictions

David and Kaz also pay their respects to pro wrestling great Jerry Jarrett

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

From Far and Wide and Light-Years Away

It’s now time that we give Asuka—the Empress sent from tomorrow to take back today—and her entrance music the deep dive they deserve

By Nick Bond