

Ahead of this weekend’s All-Star festivities, Verno and KOC play a round of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might be True, That’s Ridiculous (10:46). They discuss Tim Bontemps’s MVP straw poll, whether Kyrie Irving will be only a rental with the Mavs, which team is the best fit for Russell Westbrook, if Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2 pick for this year’s draft, and so much more. Also, before ending the show, the guys look at the pool of All-Stars and draft their team (01:05:10).

The Ringer NBA squad is coming to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

