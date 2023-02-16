 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bonus Interview: Andrew Brace Enters the Andy Goode Suite

World Rugby referee Andrew Brace talks about his time as a player and that controversial England-France call

By The Rugby Pod
Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Round 15 Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images


Bracey enters the Andy Goode suite this week to chat about his remarkable journey from international player, to becoming one of the top international referees in World Rugby. He chats with Goodey about the highs and lows of his career both on and off the pitch. We hear about the challenges he faced after a controversial call in an England vs. France game, what he learned from the experience, what he thinks needs to change in the game, and ultimately how passionate and dedicated he is about his trade. He’s a quality referee, and a top lad too.

