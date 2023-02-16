 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the NBA All-Star Weekend Has Changed Over the Years

Logan and Raja also make predictions for the winners in the dunk and 3-point contests

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Salt Lake City To Host 2023 NBA All-Star Game Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss how changes to the All-Star Weekend are representative of league-wide trends and specifically why, in recent years, the spotlight has shifted from the Slam Dunk Contest to the 3-Point Contest (1:44). Along the way, Raja talks about what it takes to prepare for the 3-Point Contest as well as what it’s like to experience the rest of the All-Star Weekend festivities (20:56). Later, they make predictions for the winners in both contests (39:54). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (45:39).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

